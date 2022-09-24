Overview

Dr. Adam Lipson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Lipson works at IGEA Brain & Spine, PA in Union, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ, Saddle Brook, NJ, Montclair, NJ, New York, NY, Florham Park, NJ, Hazlet, NJ and Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

