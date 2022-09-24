Dr. Adam Lipson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Lipson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Lipson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Lipson works at
Locations
1
Igea Brain & Spine1057 Commerce Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (866) 927-3084Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Morristown Office95 Madison Ave Ste 103, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (908) 224-7489
3
Saddle Brook224 Midland Ave, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Directions (908) 506-4764
4
Montclair1 Bay Ave # 33, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (908) 506-4723
5
New York Office1045 Park Ave # 11, New York, NY 10028 Directions (908) 506-4762
6
Florham Park - Hanover83 Hanover Rd Ste 280, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (908) 506-4730Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
7
Hazlet883 Poole Ave Ste 3, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (908) 506-4716Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
8
Behavioral Health Network222 Columbia Tpke Bldg 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 520-7868
9
Clifton Office905 Allwood Rd Ste 103, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (908) 506-4704
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor lipson 3 years ago you did l1. l2 l3 after that surgery it was all gain and No pain. Thank you for giving me the chance to have me walk my daughter down the aisle and have the father daughter dance at her wedding. Now three years later I need your expertise again. Battling cancer has not been easy.. Doctor lipson thank you. Also I Have to say Thank You To Doctor May .......
About Dr. Adam Lipson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1912012071
Education & Certifications
- Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Penn State Hershey Medical Center
- University of Washington, Seattle
- HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
- Neurosurgery
