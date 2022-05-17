Dr. Adam Lipman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Lipman, MD
Dr. Adam Lipman, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Elizabeth City, NC. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Mandell Retina Center1503 N ROAD ST, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Directions (757) 727-4300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mandell Retina Center PC397 Little Neck Rd Ste 250, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 227-4300
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent communication with the patient. Takes time to answer questions and explain options realistically. Successful surgery outcome.
About Dr. Adam Lipman, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Lahey Clin & Med Ctr
- University Of Virginia Health System
- The Reading Hosp and Med Ctr
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lipman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipman has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.