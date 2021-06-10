Dr. Adam Link, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Link is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Link, DMD
Dr. Adam Link, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Effingham, IL.
Effingham Dental Group700 N Keller Dr, Effingham, IL 62401 Directions (217) 368-6242
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Had a great experience with Dr. Link. He explained my options, and everything that he was doing. Appointment was right on time, no waiting. Pleasant experience, highly recommend.
- University of Evansville
Dr. Link has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Link accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Link using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Link has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Link. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Link.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Link, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Link appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.