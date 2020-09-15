See All Neurosurgeons in Flowood, MS
Dr. Adam Lewis, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (87)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Lewis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health Central, Merit Health Natchez, Merit Health Rankin, Merit Health River Oaks and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lewis works at Jackson Neurosurgery Clinic in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Upper Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Neurosurgery Clinic
    1080 River Oaks Dr Ste B103, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 366-1011
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • King's Daughters Medical Center
  • Merit Health Central
  • Merit Health Natchez
  • Merit Health Rankin
  • Merit Health River Oaks
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinealoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Sep 15, 2020
    Went in to get help with spinal cord stimulator. He's now fixing what several other doctors have swore they couldn't fix. Better than Dr. Azordigan and way better than Dr. Cullom. They did me way dirty, this man has given me a life back I have been missing for 15 years!
    Stephanie j Peacock — Sep 15, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Adam Lewis, MD
    About Dr. Adam Lewis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982637831
    Education & Certifications

    • Christ Hospital
    Internship
    • University Cincinnati Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewis works at Jackson Neurosurgery Clinic in Flowood, MS. View the full address on Dr. Lewis’s profile.

    Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Upper Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

