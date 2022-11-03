Dr. Adam Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Levy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
ChicagoENT3000 N Halsted St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Levy is always pleasant and professional and knew right away what my problem was. Never had a salivary gland issue before but he knew what it was and what I needed to do. Many thanks
About Dr. Adam Levy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
