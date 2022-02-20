Overview

Dr. Adam Levitt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Levitt works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Venous Compression along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.