Dr. Adam Levitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Levitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Levitt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Levitt works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular Specialists of Central Florida80 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 584-8322
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levitt?
Excellent experience. Explained condition well.
About Dr. Adam Levitt, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881673077
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Med Center|Az Heart Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitt works at
Dr. Levitt has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Venous Compression, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.