Dr. Adam Levine, DO

Cardiology
5 (6)
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Levine, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Levine works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    The Heart House
    210 W ATLANTIC AVE, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
    The Heart House
    999 Route 73 N Ste 205, Marlton, NJ 08053

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Impella Device
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Benign Tumor
Cardiac Tamponade
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Thrombosis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Unstable Angina
Vascular Disease
Venous Compression
Venous Hypertension
Venous Sclerotherapy
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 04, 2019
Spends time with patients. Good knowledge of intervention cardiologist. Smart and compassionate
— Oct 04, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Adam Levine, DO
About Dr. Adam Levine, DO

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528267887
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Residency
Medical Education
  • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Levine has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

