Overview

Dr. Adam Levine, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.