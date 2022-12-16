See All Dermatologists in Heathrow, FL
Dr. Adam Leavitt, MD

Dermatology
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Adam Leavitt, MD is a Dermatologist in Heathrow, FL. 

Dr. Leavitt works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow in Heathrow, FL with other offices in Maitland, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow
    120 International Pkwy Ste 240, Heathrow, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 722-7895
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Maitland
    260 Lookout Pl Ste 103, Maitland, FL 32751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 306-5357
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Adam Leavitt, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1720519226
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adam Leavitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leavitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Leavitt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Leavitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Leavitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leavitt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leavitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leavitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

