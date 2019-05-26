See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Adam Labore, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Labore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Labore works at Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center - Chesterfield Orthopedic Outpatient Center in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center - Chesterfield Orthopedic Outpatient Center
    14532 South Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 514-3500
  2
    Washington University
    5201 Mid America Plz Ste 1500, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-2823
  3
    1044 N Mason Rd Bldg 4, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 514-3500
  4
    Washington University Orthopaedics Center For Advanced Medicine
    4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 514-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Steroid Injection
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Steroid Injection
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 26, 2019
    I have been very pleased with my office visit experiences with Dr. Labore. He has treated me with professionalism and care. Makes me feel like I am in safe hands and even makes me smile when I leave.
    About Dr. Adam Labore, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720004955
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Labore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Labore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Labore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Labore has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Labore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

