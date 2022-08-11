Dr. Adam Kurdi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Kurdi, DMD
Overview
Dr. Adam Kurdi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lancaster, SC.
Locations
Plantation Pointe Dentistry1025 W Meeting St Ste 100, Lancaster, SC 29720 Directions (803) 844-9315Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurdi?
I had to have permanent crown put on. Took the temporary crown off set the permanent made sure it was perfectly set. Did not use anything to numb the area even though they asked. It was pain free. My appointment was at 8 am and I was in my truck by 8:30 am.
About Dr. Adam Kurdi, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1023632007
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurdi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurdi.
