Overview

Dr. Adam Kramer, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Health Sciences|University of Osteopathic Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Kramer works at Advanced Surgical Associates, LLC in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.