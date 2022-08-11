Dr. Adam Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Kramer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Hospital
Locations
-
1
Palo Verde Pain Specialists, Peoria AZ13090 N 94th Dr Ste 212, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (833) 578-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He actually does exams and explains your health issues and provides his opinion on care and goals
About Dr. Adam Kramer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1093971574
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kramer speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
