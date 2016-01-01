Dr. Adam Korzenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korzenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Korzenko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Korzenko, MD is a dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. He currently practices at Stony Brook Dermatology Assocs and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Korzenko is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Stony Brook Dermatology Assocs1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste 200, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-4200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:45am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Adam Korzenko, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538356308
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korzenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korzenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korzenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korzenko has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Shaving of Skin Lesion and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korzenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Korzenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korzenko.
