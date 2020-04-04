Dr. Adam Korayem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korayem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Korayem, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Korayem, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
Mount Sinai Morningside440 W 114th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-3360Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai West425 W 59th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-3360Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Korayem is the most caring doctor I ever met. His pre and post op manners are outstanding . He literally saved my Dad’s life and our entire family will be forever grateful.
About Dr. Adam Korayem, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1962896019
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korayem accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korayem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korayem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korayem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.