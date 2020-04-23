Dr. Adam Kolker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Kolker, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Kolker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kolker works at
Locations
-
1
Adam R Kolker MD710 Park Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 744-6500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolker?
I finally decided to have my eyes done, and it was one of the best decisions I have ever made! I am in my late 40s, and my eyes started to look tired, droopy, crepey, and just old! I found myself starting to wear eyeglasses and sunglasses all the time to hide my eyes. Then finally, a friend shared with me that she had a procedure with this incredible doctor, Dr. Adam Kolker, and suggested I make an appointment. As soon as I met him, I knew I was in the right hands. Dr. Kolker is approachable and straightforward and was very patient with me and all my neurotic questions. I loved his natural, less is more approach. Dr. Kolker and his incredible staff were unbelievably supportive throughout the entire process! The procedure itself was a breeze, and the recovery was so easy! I felt no pain! I was a little bruised for a couple of weeks, and that is it! My results are so natural. No one knows that I had anything done, except I hear a lot that I look great and relaxed!
About Dr. Adam Kolker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1588683528
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- St Vincent's Hospital & Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolker works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.