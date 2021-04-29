See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Adam Koelsch, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
4.5 (28)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Koelsch, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine.

Dr. Koelsch works at Adam R Koelsch MD PC in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adam R Koelsch MD PC
    10304 N Hayden Rd Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 767-1190

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Apr 29, 2021
I would absolutely strongly recommend Dr. Koelsch for you psychiatric needs. He is patient and kind, considerate and really listens. I have been working with him for almost 15 years and we have been though so much and he is always so supportive. We work on my treatment plan together and his suggestions have always been beneficial to my well being. I truly believe I am blessed to have the greatest psychiatrist in the world!
About Dr. Adam Koelsch, MD

  • Addiction Psychiatry
  • 22 years of experience
  • English
  • 1558559518
Education & Certifications

  • Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
  • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
  • Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Koelsch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Koelsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Koelsch works at Adam R Koelsch MD PC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Koelsch’s profile.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Koelsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koelsch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koelsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koelsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

