Overview

Dr. Adam Klipfel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, Saint Anne's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Klipfel works at SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND SURGERY CENTER A DIVISION OF SAINT ANNES HOSPITAL in Attleboro, MA with other offices in Providence, RI and Pawtucket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Anal or Rectal Pain and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.