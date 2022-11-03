Dr. Adam Klein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Klein, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Klein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and Plainview Hospital.
Locations
Valley Stream Office30 E Sunrise Hwy, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 791-5804
Rockville Centre Office178 Sunrise Hwy, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-5765
Dr. Adam Klein, DPM, PC50 Hempstead Ave Ste E, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 593-1941Monday8:00am - 1:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Klein is an excellent practitioner. Smart personable and easily to ask questions . Excellent treatment in a friendly environment. Staff also great.
About Dr. Adam Klein, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VA New York Harbor Healthcare System
- V A New York Harbor Healthcare System Brooklyn Campus
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University at Albany
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Italian and Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
