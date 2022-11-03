Overview

Dr. Adam Klein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at South Nassau Foot Care in Valley Stream, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY and Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.