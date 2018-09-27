See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Adam Klein, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Adam Klein, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny University Hospital

Dr. Klein works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4830
    Fondren Orthopedic Group
    1631 North Loop W Ste 200, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 864-9129
    Healthworks Rehab and Fitness
    6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4830

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 27, 2018
    nothing short of amazing! Very nice to be around he and his team. Very caring Dr.
    william murray in deep creek lake, MD — Sep 27, 2018
    About Dr. Adam Klein, MD

    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1104914332
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny University Hospital
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Fdn
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

