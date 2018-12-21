Dr. Adam Klausner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klausner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Klausner, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Klausner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Klausner works at
Locations
VCU Health1001 E Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-9331
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klausner was a referral from my daughter's GI doctor. My 18 year old has EDS and the bladder of a 87 year old woman. Needless to say nothing can be more embarrassing than spending the last two years of high school dealing with this horrible issue. Doctor Klausner jumped in... was very understand... He made jokes with my daughter to lighten the mood and help her deal with the situation. He never spoke down to my daughter or I during appts. and even encouraged my daughter to keep playing LAX.
About Dr. Adam Klausner, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1285683797
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klausner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klausner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klausner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klausner works at
Dr. Klausner has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klausner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Klausner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klausner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klausner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klausner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.