Dr. Adam Kinal, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Kinal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City.
Locations
Adam Kinal MD Cosmetic Surgeon422 S Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 851-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Kinal was excellent! He far exceeded my expectations, his bedside manner is top tier. My entire experience with him and the staff was so good, last year I had surgery in Miami and it was nothing like Dr Kinal, I felt important at his office I wasn't just a number. From pre op to post op I'm completely satisfied and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Adam Kinal, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700180247
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Florida State University
- General Surgery
Dr. Kinal speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinal.
