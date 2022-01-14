Dr. Adam Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Kennedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Kennedy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LSU and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Locations
Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 305, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 234-5234
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate doctor who explained and showed me X-rays concerning my situation. Friendly, and made me feel at ease. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Adam Kennedy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
- LSU
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
