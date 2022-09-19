Dr. Kelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Kelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Kelman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kelman works at
Locations
Endocrinology947 Linwood Ave Ste 1W, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-5552
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kelman listens to you and goes the extra mile for you. He truly cares about his patients. He knows his medical field very well You also feel comfortable and relaxed with him. He’s very down to earth. Sincerely, Linda Adamca
About Dr. Adam Kelman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912065442
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kelman has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.