Dr. Adam Kelman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (31)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Kelman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kelman works at Valley Medical Group Endocrinology in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology
    947 Linwood Ave Ste 1W, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-5552

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Female Infertility
Hyperlipidemia
Obesity
Overweight
Thyroid Cyst
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Malaise and Fatigue
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Conn's Syndrome
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Iodine Deficiency
Lipedema
Male Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Subacute Thyroiditis
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 19, 2022
    Dr Kelman listens to you and goes the extra mile for you. He truly cares about his patients. He knows his medical field very well You also feel comfortable and relaxed with him. He’s very down to earth. Sincerely, Linda Adamca
    About Dr. Adam Kelman, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912065442
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelman works at Valley Medical Group Endocrinology in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kelman’s profile.

    Dr. Kelman has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

