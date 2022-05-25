Overview

Dr. Adam Katz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Katz works at Center For Advanced Eye Care in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.