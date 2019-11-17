Overview

Dr. Adam Katof, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Katof works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine at Plainview in Plainview, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.