Overview

Dr. Adam Karp, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Karp works at Diabetic Foot & Ankle Center - 23rd Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Immunization Administration and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.