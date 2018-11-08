Dr. Adam Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Kaplan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Medical Center
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
St. Joseph Health Medical Group1701 4th St Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 525-4051
Doyle Park Family Medicine510 Doyle Park Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 303-8323
Dmk LLC462 W Napa St, Sonoma, CA 95476 Directions (707) 525-4051
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaplan performed a Robotic Assisted Simple Prostatectomy for my very enlarged prostate. I could not be happier with the results! He eased my fears and concerns going in, he has a very easy, approachable manner. He instilled great confidence and explained everything to me in a way that made it a true partnership. If you are in need of a Urologist you can stop looking. See Dr. Kaplan, I heard great things going in, and they were all true. He made me a new man, job well done! Thank you!
About Dr. Adam Kaplan, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1306078050
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine, Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Cornell University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.