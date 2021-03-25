Dr. Adam Kaiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Kaiser, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Kaiser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Regional Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana-gero Psych Unit7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 435-7718
-
2
Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC140 Fox Rd Ste 307, Van Wert, OH 45891 Directions (419) 238-7700
-
3
Ear Nose and Throat Associates PC10021 Dupont Circle Ct, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 426-8117
-
4
Ear Nose and Throat Associates Lutheran Park Medical Park7926 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 426-8117
-
5
Dupont Hospital2520 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 416-3263Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaiser was very patient and listened and explained all procedures. Very easy to talk to and ask questions...Very informative the day of surgery. Excellent bedside manner .. Appreciate his caring attitude !
About Dr. Adam Kaiser, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1144212077
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
