Dr. Adam Juviler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Juviler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Juviler works at
Locations
-
1
Spokane Colon & Rectal Surgeons217 W Cataldo Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 747-6194Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Spokane Colon & Rectal Surgeons9922 N Nevada St, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 747-6194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a cancerous tumor removed from my colon by Dr Juliver in the month of October and also had other issues. I don't understand the details of the surgery, however, I do know I was a very sick patient. I had a 13 day stay in the hospital. I am finishing my 2nd week of recovery, and things are working well just as the Doctor said. One visitor per day, my wife and many of 5 children were with me when Dr Juliver would stop by and give us updates. He was very patient and empathic as he answered many of our questions.
About Dr. Adam Juviler, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1396792073
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
