Overview

Dr. Adam Jacobson, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Jacobson works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal), Oral Cancer and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.