Dr. Adam Jacobson, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Jacobson, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Jacobson works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal), Oral Cancer and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nyu Langone Hospitals
    160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-5329

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Oral Cancer
Bell's Palsy
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Oral Cancer
Bell's Palsy

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 04, 2017
    Excellent Doctor, great professional, demonstrates huge experience and medical knowledge. Special human sensitivity for patient´s wellbeing, Kind and supportive with patients and caregivers. Personally leads the health condition case of his patients. Definitely, I highly recommend Dr Jacobson. Absolutely fortunate to have met Dr Jacobson in the middle of the uncertainty of this disease (thyroid Ca). Thank you!
    JLV in Carmel, NY — Oct 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jacobson to family and friends

    Dr. Jacobson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jacobson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Adam Jacobson, MD

    Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    22 years of experience
    English
    1265545792
    Fellowship
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Syracuse University Med Ctr
    Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobson works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jacobson’s profile.

    Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal), Oral Cancer and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

