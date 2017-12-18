Dr. Adam Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Jacobs, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Jacobs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Locations
Mt. Sinai Medical Center1176 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had to see the doctor during a very difficult time, and he was to preform surgery on me. His approach, the wonderful and positive attitude, level of knowledge and professionalism was second to none. At his office he made me feel comfortable and helped me go through a difficult procedure with ease and actually put a smile on my face. In surgery he was a pro before and after, & he made me feel comfortable without any pity, and the same with my family - he called my husbands minutes after surgery
About Dr. Adam Jacobs, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1902829047
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.