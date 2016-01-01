Overview

Dr. Adam Saltzman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Saltzman works at Southcoast Health Elecrophysiology in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.