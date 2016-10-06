See All Ophthalmologists in City of Industry, CA
Dr. Adam Hsu, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Hsu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DE PAUL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Hsu works at California Vision & Visage in City of Industry, CA with other offices in San Gabriel, CA and Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roger L. Wu O.d.
    18575 Gale Ave Ste 168, City of Industry, CA 91748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 921-6098
  2. 2
    California Vision And Visage
    7232 Rosemead Blvd Ste 202, San Gabriel, CA 91775 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 656-6550
  3. 3
    Valdez Eye Center
    16031 Tuscola Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 946-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Entropion
Esotropia
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Senile Cataracts
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Blepharoplasty
Blepharorrhaphy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Ectropion of Eyelid
Enucleation of Eye
Eye Test
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Tear Duct Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adam Hsu, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1699825083
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DE PAUL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

