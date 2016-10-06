Dr. Adam Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Hsu, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Hsu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DE PAUL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Hsu works at
Locations
-
1
Roger L. Wu O.d.18575 Gale Ave Ste 168, City of Industry, CA 91748 Directions (626) 921-6098
-
2
California Vision And Visage7232 Rosemead Blvd Ste 202, San Gabriel, CA 91775 Directions (626) 656-6550
-
3
Valdez Eye Center16031 Tuscola Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 946-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsu?
Very professional Dr Hsu and his staff
About Dr. Adam Hsu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1699825083
Education & Certifications
- DE PAUL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsu speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.