Dr. Adam Howe, MD

Pediatric Urology
3 (2)
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Howe, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Howe works at Urological Institute of Neny in Albany, NY with other offices in Schenectady, NY and Halfmoon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Bedwetting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urological Institute of Neny
    23 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 (518) 262-3341
    Schenectady Urological Associates PC
    2200 Rosa Rd, Schenectady, NY 12309 (518) 374-3341
    25 Hackett Blvd Ste 193A, Albany, NY 12208 (518) 262-5176
    1783 Route 9 Ste 203AMC, Halfmoon, NY 12065 (518) 262-3341

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Bedwetting
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Bedwetting

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Bedwetting
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypospadias
Undescended Testicles
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Surgery
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Circumcision
Cystometry
Epididymitis
Excision of Testicular Lesion
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Atrophy
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterocele, Congenital
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stones
Balanitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Bladder Infection
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Cystectomy
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Exstrophy of Bladder
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypogonadism
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stone Removal
Lithotripsy
Orchiectomy
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder
Paraphimosis
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Peyronie's Disease
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cancer
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ureteral Stones
Ureteroneocystostomy
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance
Urinary Hesitancy
Urostomy
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 29, 2020
    I am not sure why the negative review above, Dr. Howe was excellent. He spent time talking to us about our daughter's condition and he gave them impression that he really cares. He is also a busy doctor and I heard he does a lot for the hospital and the other doctors. He has been responsive in getting back to us and has helped our daughter resolve her condition! High recommendation.
    — Apr 29, 2020
    About Dr. Adam Howe, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083939284
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Howe has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howe on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Howe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
