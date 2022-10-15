Dr. Adam Horvit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horvit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Horvit, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Horvit, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Horvit works at
Central Texas Neurology Consultants16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 100 Bldg B, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 276-4403Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
The office was great and accommodating. Dr Horvit thororoughly explained the test and what to expect.
- Neurology
- English
- 1578590105
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Horvit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horvit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horvit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horvit has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horvit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Horvit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horvit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horvit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horvit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.