Overview

Dr. Adam Holzberg, DO is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Cooper University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Holzberg works at Rowan SOM Department of OB-GYN in Stratford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

