Dr. Adam Holzberg, DO

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Holzberg, DO is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Cooper University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Holzberg works at Rowan SOM Department of OB-GYN in Stratford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rowan SOM Department of OB-GYN
    42 E Laurel Rd Ste 1300, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Cooper University Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 07, 2022
Dr. Holtzberg came to my much needed rescue from my prolapsed uterus. He gave me choices with his explanation for all my concerns. My Life is back to normal with my choice of the ring pessary. Women need to address their concerns with this life altering condition. Thank you Dr. for listening & being there with your professionalism. I saw him in the Vineland Inspira office.
Debbie Notaro — Nov 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Adam Holzberg, DO
About Dr. Adam Holzberg, DO

Specialties
  • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952495798
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cooper University Health Care
Residency
  • Cooper University Health Care
Internship
  • Luthern Medical Center
Medical Education
  • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adam Holzberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Holzberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Holzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Holzberg works at Rowan SOM Department of OB-GYN in Stratford, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Holzberg’s profile.

Dr. Holzberg has seen patients for Uterine Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

