Dr. Adam Hicks, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Hicks, DPM
Overview
Dr. Adam Hicks, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from AUBURN UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Hicks works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Center East, South Tower1215 21st Ave S Ste 3200, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 343-8332
-
2
Harris Teeter LLC6002 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 343-9430
-
3
The Bone & Joint Surgery Center LLC225 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 322-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hicks?
The Dr my PCP recommended didn't have an appointment as early as needed so I tried his partner, Dr. Hicks. He communication with my PCP and other Dr involved and they were very impressed working with Dr. Hicks. I too was very satisfied. He has a great personality that makes you feel he's known you for years. He is one of the most efficient doctors I have ever seen regarding following thru immediately on everything. Wonderful sense of humor.
About Dr. Adam Hicks, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1952542698
Education & Certifications
- AUBURN UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hicks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicks works at
Dr. Hicks has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.