Dr. Adam Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.
Locations
-
1
Trussville5890 Valley Rd Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 995-9700Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 11:45amFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
-
2
Downtown office800 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 995-9700
-
3
280 Office4600 HIGHWAY 280, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 995-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Grandview Medical Center
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Harris to anyone in need of a surgeon. I’m so pleased that I found him, could not be happier with the out come. He preformed a Inguinal Hernia surgery on me, and I walked out of the hospital feeling much better than when I walked in that morning. Recovery was a piece of cake. He is very skilled surgeon and a really nice guy, very genuine in his care and concern for his patients.
About Dr. Adam Harris, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1811136468
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
