Super Profile

Dr. Adam Harris, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.

Dr. Harris works at Grandview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trussville
    5890 Valley Rd Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 995-9700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 11:45am
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
  2. 2
    Downtown office
    800 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 995-9700
  3. 3
    280 Office
    4600 HIGHWAY 280, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 995-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Grandview Medical Center
  • St. Vincent's East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Incisional Hernia
Appendicitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Incisional Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 01, 2021
    I would recommend Dr Harris to anyone in need of a surgeon. I’m so pleased that I found him, could not be happier with the out come. He preformed a Inguinal Hernia surgery on me, and I walked out of the hospital feeling much better than when I walked in that morning. Recovery was a piece of cake. He is very skilled surgeon and a really nice guy, very genuine in his care and concern for his patients.
    Ed Harrell — Oct 01, 2021
    About Dr. Adam Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811136468
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
