Overview

Dr. Adam Harder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Harder works at Orthopaedics Northeast in North Andover, MA with other offices in Salem, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.