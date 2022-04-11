Dr. Adam Hamawy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamawy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Hamawy, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Hamawy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers University - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Office of Integrated Medicine635 Madison Ave Fl 4, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 960-3808
Princeton Plastic Surgeons, PC, Princeton, NJ106 STANHOPE ST, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 301-0760
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital
- St. Joseph's Children's Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m two months removed from breast lift surgery with Dr. Hamawy, and I couldn’t be happier with the results. My breasts are higher, firmer and fuller than they have been in years, and the scarring is almost unnoticeable. I’m so glad I found him for this procedure.
About Dr. Adam Hamawy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1205015617
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- The New York Hospital-Cornell University
- Rutgers University - New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamawy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamawy accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamawy speaks Arabic.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamawy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamawy.
