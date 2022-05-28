Dr. Grunbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Grunbaum, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Grunbaum, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Grunbaum works at
Locations
Gulf Coast Rheumatology9332 State Road 54 Ste 301, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 940-9391Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Grunbaum for six years. He is always very thorough, compassionate, understanding, a good listener and never rushes through the appointment. Under his care my arthritis pain level is almost non-existent. I am glad that I chose him for my care. Diana L.
About Dr. Adam Grunbaum, DO
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1255522488
Education & Certifications
- Largo Medical Center
- Suncoast Hospital
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Florida State University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grunbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grunbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grunbaum works at
Dr. Grunbaum has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grunbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grunbaum speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grunbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grunbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.