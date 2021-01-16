Dr. Adam Griska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Griska, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Griska, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Griska works at
Locations
North Pointe Surgery Center Lp170 N POINTE BLVD, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 299-4871Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Assoc of Lancaster Ltd1701 Cornwall Rd Ste 200, Lebanon, PA 17042 Directions (717) 277-7005
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Expertly done- both surgery and enzyme induced Duypetrens release procedures. As good or possibly even better than the best hand surgeon in CA with whom I also had good experiences.
About Dr. Adam Griska, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1083849731
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Combined Hand Surgery Fellowship, Boston, MA
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
- Brown University, Providence, Ri
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griska has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griska works at
Dr. Griska has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Griska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.