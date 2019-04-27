Dr. Adam Griggs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Griggs, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Griggs, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury NY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Griggs works at
Locations
1
Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Central Avenue1121 N Central Ave Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 987-2935
2
Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Cypress Parkway1012 Cypress Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 987-2937
3
Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Davenport10124 US Highway 27 Ste 202, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 275-3876
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
great
About Dr. Adam Griggs, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1043275647
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Medical Center - New Orleans LA
- Long Island College Hospital - Brooklyn NY
- Baptist Medical Center - Brooklyn NY
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griggs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griggs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griggs works at
Dr. Griggs has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Griggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griggs.
