Dr. Adam Griesemer, MD

Transplant Surgery
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Griesemer, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED|Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Griesemer works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065
    CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Transplant
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Abdominal Pain
Liver Transplant
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Abdominal Pain

Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Liver Vein Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Liver Transplants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Transplant Surgery Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shunts
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transplant Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    About Dr. Adam Griesemer, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184883589
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED|Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Griesemer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griesemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griesemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griesemer works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Griesemer’s profile.

    Dr. Griesemer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griesemer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griesemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griesemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

