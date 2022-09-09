Overview

Dr. Adam Greenberg, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Greenberg works at Dermatology & Laser Institute of Southwest Florida - Venice in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.