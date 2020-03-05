Dr. Green has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Green, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Dr. Green works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nw Arkansas Pathology Associates - Mhcb Surgery3101 Se 14th St, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 986-6199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Mercy Hospital Rogers2710 S Rife Medical Ln, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 338-3720
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
I saw Dr Green yesterday for the 2nd time when I went in for a consultation regarding my options for treatment of pain while walking in my extremely hyperextended knee. My first visit I fell in love with him. He is without a doubt the most caring compassionate Dr. I have ever been to. He listens well, asks the right questions and allows you to ask questions and allows time to answer any question you might have. He allows you to be a part of decisions that are made as far as treatment.
About Dr. Adam Green, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1861620213
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.