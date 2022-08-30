Dr. Adam Goldkind, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldkind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Goldkind, DPM
Dr. Adam Goldkind, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Amita Alexian Brothers Wound Healing Center955 Beisner Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 952-7200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
Northwest Suburban Foot & Ankle Clinic1139 Nerge Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 310-8100Monday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Northwest Suburban Foot & Ankle Clinic1585 Barrington Rd Ste 305, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 310-8100Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Performed removal of ingrown toenail. Absolutely pain free injection of numbing medication. When my previous podiatrist did it I had to be peeled off the ceiling from the pain. Dr. Goldkind is extremely thorough, knowledgeable an all around excellent physician. I cannot say enough about him. The entire office is staffed with very good physicians and the office staff is conscientious, charismatic, and sharp.
About Dr. Adam Goldkind, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian, French, Polish and Spanish
- 1902069412
- St. Joseph Hospital / Vamc North Chicago
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Goldkind speaks Bulgarian, French, Polish and Spanish.
