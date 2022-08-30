See All Podiatrists in Elk Grove Village, IL
Dr. Adam Goldkind, DPM

Podiatry
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Goldkind, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Goldkind works at Northwest Suburban Foot & Ankle Clinic in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amita Alexian Brothers Wound Healing Center
    955 Beisner Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 952-7200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Northwest Suburban Foot & Ankle Clinic
    1139 Nerge Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 310-8100
    Monday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Northwest Suburban Foot & Ankle Clinic
    1585 Barrington Rd Ste 305, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 310-8100
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Infections Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 30, 2022
    Performed removal of ingrown toenail. Absolutely pain free injection of numbing medication. When my previous podiatrist did it I had to be peeled off the ceiling from the pain. Dr. Goldkind is extremely thorough, knowledgeable an all around excellent physician. I cannot say enough about him. The entire office is staffed with very good physicians and the office staff is conscientious, charismatic, and sharp.
    Harriet boe — Aug 30, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Goldkind, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian, French, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902069412
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Joseph Hospital / Vamc North Chicago
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

