Dr. Adam Golas, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Golas, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Premier Weight Loss Solutions at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Golas and his staff are always professional and kind. He is a great listener and always provides helpful information to improve my health care needs. Dr. Golas is very knowledgeable and offers excellent care. I would highly recommend Dr. Golas and staff to family and friends.
About Dr. Adam Golas, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1114288792
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Golas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golas.
