Overview

Dr. Adam Getzels, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Getzels works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc. in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.