Dr. Adam Gant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Gant, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Gant, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.
Dr. Gant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gant?
Dr. Gant was great, but points off for his technician Hope who was abrasive, rude, and aggressive.she needs to work on her bedside manner.
About Dr. Adam Gant, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1841260213
Education & Certifications
- Mc Ga
- St Francis MC
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gant works at
Dr. Gant has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.