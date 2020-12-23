See All Ophthalmologists in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Adam Gant, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Gant, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.

Dr. Gant works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Watson Clinic LLP
    1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 680-7000
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Floaters
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Floaters

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 23, 2020
    Dr. Gant was great, but points off for his technician Hope who was abrasive, rude, and aggressive.she needs to work on her bedside manner.
    — Dec 23, 2020
    About Dr. Adam Gant, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841260213
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mc Ga
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Francis MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Gant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gant works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gant’s profile.

    Dr. Gant has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.